ICC rankings: Bumrah back where he belongs

Jaiswal, Kohli see big jump in ratings

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed top spot in the ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday. Photographs: Kind courtesy ICC/X

There has been a reshuffle at the top of the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings with India pacer Jasprit Bumrah re-claiming his position as the No.1 ranked bowler, the ICC revealed in the latest rankings released on Wednesday.

This week's rankings update belongs to India following their series sweep over Bangladesh that puts them in the box seat of reaching next year's ICC World Test Championship final.

Bumrah teammate Ravichandran Ashwin and claims the premier position for just the second time on the back of his six scalps for the match during India's seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in Kanpur, on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who claimed five wickets in Kanpur, is only one point behind Bumrah's rating of 870 points.

Bangladesh will be buoyed by the improvements made from Mehidy Hasan (up four spots to 18th) and veteran spinner Shakib Al Hasan (up five places to 28th).

India moved further clear at the top of the World Test Championship standings courtesy of their victory over Bangladesh and are well placed to earn a spot in a third consecutive final.

Opener Jaiswal reached a new career-high rating, climbing two places to third on the updated Test batter rankings. His scores of 72 and 51 were instrumental India's win in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh.

It means Jaiswal only has England's Joe Root and New Zealand's Kane Williamson ahead of him on the updated rankings for Test batters.

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back among the top 10 after he gained six places to move to sixth overall following scores of 47 and 29* against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya gained a new career-high rating as he rose one place to equal seventh on the Test bowling ranks on the back of his Player of the Series exploits of 18 wickets against New Zealand.

In-form Sri Lanka right-hander Kamindu Mendis is another player on the move, with the 26-year-old improving five places to 11th and reaching a new career-high rating after he scored another century in the second Test of his side's recent series with New Zealand.

Compatriots Dinesh Chandimal (up six spots to 20th) and Angelo Mathews (up four places to 23rd) also gain ground on the list for Test batters, while Bangladesh's Hasan (up two places to fifth) is the big mover on the Test all-rounder rankings as India's Ravindra Jadeja maintained his healthy lead on top.

There were also some changes on the latest white-ball rankings, with Australia's Steve Smith gaining one place to move to 20th on the list for ODI batters following the completion of his side's series against England.

England duo Harry Brook (up 73 spots to 50th) and Ben Duckett (up 30 places to 54th) reached new career-high ratings for batters, while teammates Adil Rashid (up four rungs to 24th) and Jofra Archer (up 16 spots to 40th) were the big improves on the list for ODI bowlers.

On the latest T20I rankings, South Africa dasher Reeza Hendricks gains five rungs to improve to 11th for batters, while Nepal star Dipendra Singh Airee gains a new career-high rating on the list for all-rounders as he moves up four spots to second.