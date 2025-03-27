HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rohit Sharma May Skip England Series

March 27, 2025 18:31 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to withdraw from the Test series against England. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Rohit Sharma's Test career faces scrutiny as reports suggest he will skip the England series, forcing India to reassess their batting order and leadership ahead of a crucial tour.

According to India Today, sources have confirmed that Rohit has already made the decision.

Rohit endured a disappointing outing in the recent Test series against Australia, managing just 31 runs in three matches before voluntarily stepping aside for the final game in Sydney.

His struggles with consistency in the longest format of the game have raised concerns, and his potential absence from the England tour signals a major transition in India's leadership and batting order.

Some key players are expected to feature in the 'A' squad which will take on the England Lions in two four-day matches ahead of the Test series.

The warm-up games, scheduled between May 30 and June 6, will help selectors assess form and fitness before India begins their 45-day tour of England with the first Test at Headingley on June 20.

With IPL commitments stretching until May 25, the selectors have ample time to finalise the squads.

Among the top contenders for a call-up is Karun Nair, who has been in stellar form during the 2024-2025 domestic season, finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy.

Nair is only the second Indian to score a triple Test ton, against England in 2016.

 
