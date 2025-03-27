HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
March 27, 2025 08:27 IST

KKR CEO Venky Mysore

IMAGE: Was KKR CEO Venky Mysore celebrating Nitish Rana's dismissal? Photograph: Kind courtesy KKRXtra/X

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, 2o25.

And KKR fans were waiting to watch Nitish Rana's face-off against his former franchise.

Here's why: Nitish, who had struggled last season, was released by KKR ahead of the Jeddah auction. Nitish had spent seven seasons with KKR and the decision to offload him didn't go down well with him and his family.

Nitish and wife Saachi Marwah 

IMAGE: Nitish and wife Saachi Marwah; her Instagram post on the right. Photograph: Kind courtesy KKRXtra/X

His wife Saachi Marwah indirectly criticised KKR, stating, 'Loyalty is very expensive; not everyone can afford it.'

Later, Nitish shared an Instagram story where he wore a pink shirt and captioned it: 'Royal-ty is pink!'

 

On Wednesday, he had the opportunity to prove the KKR management wrong.

Fans react Nitish Rana dismissal

But that was not to be as he was dismissed for just eight runs, after which KKR fans served him a brutal reminder of his old 'loyalty' remark.

If that was not enough, KKR CEO Venky Mysore's reaction broke the Internet as he celebrated the dismissal with a wry smile while clapping from the stands.

REDIFF CRICKET
