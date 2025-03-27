Hasaranga's Pushpa Celebration!

Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga pulled off the iconic Pushpa celebration during the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

After dismissing KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Hasaranga came up with the move popularised by Telugu star Allu Arjun in the blockbuster movie Pushpa by wiping his chin with the back of his hand with a confident strut, inviting huge cheers from fans.

The accomplished leg-spinner has been impressive ever since he started representing Sri Lanka on the international stage. He has mentioned that Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr is his favourite player.

Hasaranga has been celebrating his wickets like Neymar does when he scores a goal. When the leggie played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, he picked up four wickets against KKR which made him celebrate ala Neymar.

Other cricketers like David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been seen performing the Pushpa celebration.

Photographs: BCCI