HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Hasaranga's Pushpa Celebration!

Hasaranga's Pushpa Celebration!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 07:51 IST

x

Wanindu

Rajasthan Royals' Wanindu Hasaranga pulled off the iconic Pushpa celebration during the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

After dismissing KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Hasaranga came up with the move popularised by Telugu star Allu Arjun in the blockbuster movie Pushpa by wiping his chin with the back of his hand with a confident strut, inviting huge cheers from fans.

Wanindu2

The accomplished leg-spinner has been impressive ever since he started representing Sri Lanka on the international stage. He has mentioned that Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr is his favourite player.

Wanindu4

Hasaranga has been celebrating his wickets like Neymar does when he scores a goal. When the leggie played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022, he picked up four wickets against KKR which made him celebrate ala Neymar.

Wanindu3

 

Other cricketers like David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been seen performing the Pushpa celebration.

Photographs: BCCI

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
PIX: King Khan makes Kohli groove to his tunes
Every IPL ticket you buy helps women in Rajasthan
Every IPL ticket you buy helps women in Rajasthan
Lack Of Foreign Batting Depth May Hurt RR
Lack Of Foreign Batting Depth May Hurt RR
Are Rajasthan Royals Being Defensive?
Are Rajasthan Royals Being Defensive?
Dale Steyn Masters Pushpa Moves
Dale Steyn Masters Pushpa Moves

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 2

World's 8 Most Beautiful Libraries, Including Rampur

webstory image 3

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

VIDEOS

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red1:05

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red

Drone visual shows mesmerising views of blooming tulips in Srinagar's Tulip garden2:56

Drone visual shows mesmerising views of blooming tulips...

Rana Sanga row: Massive ruckus breaks out at SP MP Ramji Lal's residence4:24

Rana Sanga row: Massive ruckus breaks out at SP MP Ramji...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD