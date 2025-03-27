Gambhir Chills In France With Family

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gautam Gambhir/Instagram, Natasha Gambhir/Instagram

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir is enjoying a well-deserved break in France with his family after guiding the team to the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this month.



Gambhir, wife Natasha, daughters Aazeen and Anaiza, were seen soaking in the scenic beauty of France's snow-capped mountains.

Gambhir will enjoy a break of more than two months off before he heads to the UK for India's tour of England, starting in June.

Reports suggest Gambhir will travel with the India 'A' squad on their England tour ahead of the senior team's five Test series, giving him a chance to assess the reserve pool in English conditions.