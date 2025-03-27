HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Gambhir Chills In France With Family

Gambhir Chills In France With Family

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 17:35 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir with wice Natasha

Photographs: Kind courtesy Gautam Gambhir/Instagram, Natasha Gambhir/Instagram

India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir is enjoying a well-deserved break in France with his family after guiding the team to the ICC Champions Trophy title earlier this month.

Gambhir, wife Natasha, daughters Aazeen and Anaiza, were seen soaking in the scenic beauty of France's snow-capped mountains.

Gambhir will enjoy a break of more than two months off before he heads to the UK for India's tour of England, starting in June.

Reports suggest Gambhir will travel with the India 'A' squad on their England tour ahead of the senior team's five Test series, giving him a chance to assess the reserve pool in English conditions.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli Cracks Up; Dhoni Mentors Spinner
Kohli Cracks Up; Dhoni Mentors Spinner
A 13 YO's Day Out For Royals In IPL
A 13 YO's Day Out For Royals In IPL
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?
Why Are KKR Fans Upset With Nitish Rana?
SEE: Hasaranga's Pushpa Celebration!
SEE: Hasaranga's Pushpa Celebration!
KKR Vs RR: Who Batted Best? Vote!
KKR Vs RR: Who Batted Best? Vote!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mini Bread Quiche: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Rampur Among 8 Dazzling Libraries You Must See

webstory image 3

Guess Where These Stars Were Born

VIDEOS

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps for 50th anniv of Deewar & Sholay2:29

Jaya Bachchan urges Centre to issue commemorative stamps...

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport0:38

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in Pulpalli, Wayanad1:00

Priyanka Gandhi visits Sri Sita Devi Luv-Kush Temple in...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD