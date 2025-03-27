A 13 YO's Day Out For Royals In IPL

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, carries drinks for his Rajasthan Royals teammates during the IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. Photographs: BCCI

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi became a sensation after being signed by the Rajasthan Royals for the IPL 2025 season, becoming the youngest player ever to be picked at an IPL auction.

Before being snapped up by Rajasthan, he had gained attention for his impressive performances in youth cricket, including a record-breaking century in a Youth Test match against Australia. He also made headlines by making his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Born during India's victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, the Bihar lad's immense potential has led to him being considered a rising star to watch, with many expecting him to make a significant impact in the IPL and beyond.

His father, who was also his first coach, played a crucial role in his cricketing journey, with the parent giving up everything to help Vaibhav chase his dreams.

Born on March 27, 2011, he entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million) and RR had to engage in a fierce bidding war with Delhi Capitals before securing his signing.

Although he has not featured in RR's first two games, he caught the attention of fans when the camera panned towards the team's dugout during the game at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati.

Later, he was seen carrying drinks for his teammates.

Rajasthan, who lost both their matches in IPL 2025 so far, will look to turn around their fortunes when they take on five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

If the teenager gets a chance to play against CSK, it will set the stage for an interesting face-off -- between the youngest and oldest player in IPL 2025 -- which is none other than 43-year-old CSK icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni!