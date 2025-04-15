Rohit Sharma gets a stand named after him in Wankhede

IMAGE: The decision to name a stand each at the Wankhede Stadium after Rohit Sharma, Ajit Wadekar, and Sharad Pawar was taken during the MCA's annual general meeting on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday named a stand each after the incumbent India Test captain Rohit Sharma, former skipper Ajit Wadekar, and ex-BCCI president Sharad Pawar at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The decision was taken during the MCA's annual general meeting.

As per the resolution passed, Divecha Pavilion's Level Three will now be known as the Rohit Sharma Stand, Grand Stand Level 3 will be named after ex-ICC chairman Pawar, and Grand Stand Level 4 will be named after Wadekar.

Wadekar, who had played 37 Tests and two ODIs from 1966-1974, led India to historic series wins in the West Indies and England in 1971. He passed away in August 2018 at the age of 77.

"Today's decisions reflect our deep respect for the pillars of Mumbai cricket and our determination to build an even stronger future," MCA president Ajinkya Naik said.

Rohit, who made his Test debut in 2013, joins legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sunil Gavaskar, and Vijay Merchant to have a stand named after him at his homeground.

Having taken charge of captaincy in 2022, Rohit led India to T20 World Cup win in 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy title triumph in March this year.

Rohit also guided India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup which the country hosted but lost to Australia.

In a tribute to its former president Amol Kale, who passed away last year, the MCA decided to rename the match day office at the MCA Pavilion as the 'MCA Office Lounge in memory of Shri Amol Kale'.