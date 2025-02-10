HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Last updated on: February 10, 2025 06:05 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma returned to form with a sensational 119-run innings, smashing it off just 90 balls. Photograph: BCCI
 

Rohit Sharma silenced critics in spectacular fashion, powering India to a commanding four wicket win over England on February 9 at the Barabati Stadium, Chennai.

With this victory, India clinched the ODI series 2-0. The skipper, who had been under scrutiny for a string of low scores, roared back to form with a sensational 119 off just 90 balls. His knock included 12 fours and seven towering sixes.

Rohit's aggressive innings laid the foundation for India's successful chase of 305, completed with 33 balls to spare. The turning point came when he shared a blistering 136 run stand with Shubman Gill in just 16.4 overs, setting the tone for the run-chase.

The 37 year old reached his fifty off just 30 balls and brought up his 32nd ODI hundred in just 76 deliveries. On 96, instead of playing cautiously, Rohit fearlessly danced down the track and smashed Adil Rashid for a towering six, sealing his century with authority.

The crowd erupted in joy as Rohit celebrated with muted emotions, reflecting relief more than elation.

Fans took to X to express their excitement, with hashtags like #RohitSharma #HitmanRising trending globally.

'Vintage Hitman is back! What a knock,' wrote one fan.

Another commented, 'That six on 96! Only Rohit Sharma can do this magic.'

One fan passionately wrote, 'Tell them, he is not finished. Rohit Sharma is back.'

The excitement didn't stop there. A fan declared, 'Never Ever Write off Rohit Sharma.'

