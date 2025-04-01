No Booing! Hardik Cheered at Wankhede

IMAGE: As Hardik Pandya leads Mumbai Indians into a fresh season, the narrative has completed a full circle. Photograph: BCCI

The iconic Wankhede Stadium witnessed a remarkable shift in sentiment as the Mumbai Indians launched their IPL 2025 campaign on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Ashwani Kumar stole the show with a superb 4 for 24 while Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62 anchored Mumbai to a dominant eight wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter.

Captain Hardik Pandya, winning the crucial toss, elected to field. But the night's most compelling moment occurred before a single delivery: A resounding wave of cheers erupted from the stands for Hardik, a stark contrast to the previous season's hostile reception.

Last year, Hardik's controversial captaincy appointment, replacing the beloved Rohit Sharma, ignited a firestorm of fan discontent. The resulting boos and jeers created palpable tension, adversely affecting both Hardik and the team's performance.

MI's disappointing bottom-table finish, coupled with Hardik's own struggles -- 216 runs at a 143.05 strike rate and an expensive 10.75 economy despite 11 wickets -- highlighted the season's turmoil.

However, a dramatic transformation unfolded in the intervening month. Hardik's stellar performance in India's victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign changed sentiments. The subsequent hero's welcome during India's victory parade in Mumbai, and later at the Wankhede, signalled a profound change in public perception.

Now, as Hardik leads MI into a fresh season, the narrative has completed a full circle.

The enthusiastic cheers at their home opener at Wankhede affirm that he has reclaimed the hearts of the MI faithful.