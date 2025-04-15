HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gavaskar To Give Kambli Rs 30,000 Monthly

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 15, 2025 17:04 IST

IMAGE: Vinod Kambli is felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association in January. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Sunil Gavaskar has pledged lifelong support for Vinod Kambli, who has been grappling with serious health challenges in recent years.

Through his CHAMPS Foundation, Gavaskar will provide Kambli with Rs 30,000 monthly starting April 1, along with an additional Rs 30,000 annually for medical expenses, according to The Times of India newspaper.

Kambli, who played 17 Tests and 104 ODIs for India between 1993-2000, has faced significant health setbacks in recent

years. He becomes the second cricketer after Salim Durani to receive aid from the CHAMPS Foundation, which was established in 1999.

The decision follows a heartfelt moment in January when an emotional Kambli had touched Gavaskar's feet during the Wankhede stadium's 50th anniversary celebration.

'Gavaskar had wanted to help Kambli ever since he learned about his deteriorating health last year. A day after their meeting at the Wankhede stadium, Gavaskar met two of Kambli's doctors -- Dr Shailesh Thakur and another physician -- and me.

'After being fully briefed on his condition he instructed the CHAMPS Foundation to immediately begin financial and medical assistance,' Gavaskar's close friend Anil Joshi told TOI.

 
