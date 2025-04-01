What's Shahid Kapoor Doing At Wankhede?

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, enjoying the IPL clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, March 31, 2025.

The couple was seen soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the match with their children.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (13) had another disappointing outing, but his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was present in the stands, watching the game alongside her parents.

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty was also in attendance, cheering passionately as her husband played a blistering cameo -- smashing an unbeaten 27 off just nine balls and finishing the game in style with a six behind the wicket.