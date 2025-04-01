HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
What's Shahid Kapoor Doing At Wankhede?

What's Shahid Kapoor Doing At Wankhede?

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 01, 2025 05:42 IST

Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, enjoying the IPL clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Mira Rajput

The couple was seen soaking in the electrifying atmosphere of the match with their children.

Ritika Sajdeh

 

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma (13) had another disappointing outing, but his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was present in the stands, watching the game alongside her parents.

Devisha Shetty

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty was also in attendance, cheering passionately as her husband played a blistering cameo -- smashing an unbeaten 27 off just nine balls and finishing the game in style with a six behind the wicket.

REDIFF MOVIES
