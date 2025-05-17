'Rohit Bhai Forever'

In a fitting tribute to a modern great, the Mumbai Cricket Association has immortalised Rohit Sharma at the very ground where his cricketing journey began — by naming a stand after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The rare honour, bestowed while Sharma is still an active player, sparked an outpouring of admiration and emotion from teammates, coaches, and fellow cricketers.

From heartfelt memories to light-hearted jokes, the tributes captured just how deeply Rohit has impacted Indian cricket — not just with his runs and records, but with his leadership, legacy, and connection to Mumbai.

Suryakumar Yadav, India’s T20I captain and Rohit’s Mumbai Indians teammate, said, “What can I say about Rohit bhai? I'm really happy. When a currently performing cricketer has a stand named after him, it’s a very big achievement. A proud moment.”

Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah added his voice to the chorus, “Hi Rohit, I just wanted to wish you congratulations. Having a stand named after you is a special feeling. Best wishes for everything that lies ahead.”

Hardik Pandya, current MI captain and long-time teammate, reflected on Rohit’s journey, “Congrats, RO! It’s a very, very big achievement to have a stand in your name. You started your cricket here — and now to have a part of the stadium carry your name, that’s truly outstanding. Lots of success and many, many congratulations.”

Former Mumbai all-rounder and close friend Abhishek Nayar got nostalgic, recalling the early days of their friendship, “Back in 2011, sitting on your couch at Karma, I wouldn't have imagined that one day there would be a Rohit Sharma Stand at Wankhede. I can’t wait to visit and maybe score some free tickets too!”

India batter Shreyas Iyer underlined Rohit’s influence on the next generation, “You’ve been an inspiration to all of us. It’s been great fun playing under you, and I can proudly say I was lucky enough to be part of your era.”

Young Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal also paid tribute, looking ahead to his own dreams, “I’m really excited to score plenty of runs in the Rohit Sharma Stand!”