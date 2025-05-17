No Farewell Test? Fans Plan All-White Tribute for Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli didn’t get a farewell Test, so the RCB fans will create one. Photograph: RCB Fans/X

Virat Kohli’s unexpected retirement from Test cricket sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

For a player who often described the red-ball game as the ‘purest’ form of cricket, the low-key Instagram announcement felt jarringly out of step — no farewell Test, no standing ovation, no final bow.

For fans, it was less a goodbye and more a silence that echoed.

Now, supporters of his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are stepping in to fill that void. In a powerful grassroots tribute, RCB fans are planning to wear all-white outfits — a symbolic nod to Test cricket — for the team’s next home match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

This gesture, driven by a viral social media campaign, has quickly gathered momentum. Posts with hashtags like #WhiteForVirat and #FarewellInWhite have spread across platforms, and images have emerged of street vendors outside the stadium stocking white Kohli jerseys instead of the usual RCB red — a rare sight during IPL season.

The match, which marks the resumption of the IPL after a nine-day break, could also be a playoff decider for RCB. But for many in the crowd, it will mean much more: a chance to give Kohli the red-ball farewell he never received, right in the stadium where he has built so many unforgettable memories.

Inside the RCB camp, the tribute hasn’t gone unnoticed. While director of cricket Mo Babat acknowledged the buzz, he downplayed any concerns. “I’ve seen the chatter,” he told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s a great gesture, but I don’t think it’ll have much of an impact on how we play.”

Still, the sea of white expected at Chinnaswamy could make for one of the most poignant visuals of the season — a crowd-led salute to one of the greatest Test batters of this generation, orchestrated not by the BCCI, but by the people who admired him most.