HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » No Farewell Test? Fans Plan All-White Tribute for Kohli

No Farewell Test? Fans Plan All-White Tribute for Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 17, 2025 13:21 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli didn’t get a farewell Test, so the RCB fans will create one. Photograph: RCB Fans/X

Virat Kohli’s unexpected retirement from Test cricket sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

For a player who often described the red-ball game as the ‘purest’ form of cricket, the low-key Instagram announcement felt jarringly out of step — no farewell Test, no standing ovation, no final bow.
For fans, it was less a goodbye and more a silence that echoed.

Now, supporters of his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, are stepping in to fill that void. In a powerful grassroots tribute, RCB fans are planning to wear all-white outfits — a symbolic nod to Test cricket — for the team’s next home match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

 

This gesture, driven by a viral social media campaign, has quickly gathered momentum. Posts with hashtags like #WhiteForVirat and #FarewellInWhite have spread across platforms, and images have emerged of street vendors outside the stadium stocking white Kohli jerseys instead of the usual RCB red — a rare sight during IPL season.

The match, which marks the resumption of the IPL after a nine-day break, could also be a playoff decider for RCB. But for many in the crowd, it will mean much more: a chance to give Kohli the red-ball farewell he never received, right in the stadium where he has built so many unforgettable memories.

Inside the RCB camp, the tribute hasn’t gone unnoticed. While director of cricket Mo Babat acknowledged the buzz, he downplayed any concerns. “I’ve seen the chatter,” he told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s a great gesture, but I don’t think it’ll have much of an impact on how we play.”

Still, the sea of white expected at Chinnaswamy could make for one of the most poignant visuals of the season — a crowd-led salute to one of the greatest Test batters of this generation, orchestrated not by the BCCI, but by the people who admired him most.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kohli shuns spotlight; targets IPL glory with RCB
Kohli shuns spotlight; targets IPL glory with RCB
SEE: Skipper Patidar reflects on his journey at RCB
SEE: Skipper Patidar reflects on his journey at RCB
IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs
IPL 2025: Which teams can make it to play-offs
Focus on Kohli as IPL resumes with RCB-KKR face-off
Focus on Kohli as IPL resumes with RCB-KKR face-off
Hazlewood to join RCB ahead of IPL 2025 play-offs
Hazlewood to join RCB ahead of IPL 2025 play-offs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Itel A90 Launched In India At Rs 6,999

webstory image 2

9 Timeless Bollywood Ornament Styles For Your Shaadi

webstory image 3

Madhuri Dixit's Top 8 Dance Songs

VIDEOS

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border in 'Swift Response 25' drills3:04

NATO Paratroopers launch airborne op near Belarus border...

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in Bandra1:36

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in...

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named after him at Wankhede1:21

Watch: Rohit calls his parents to inaugurate stand named...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD