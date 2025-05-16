HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SEE: Rohit's Big Wankhede Moment

SEE: Rohit's Big Wankhede Moment

Last updated on: May 16, 2025 18:27 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: From a boy with a dream to a legend with a stand — Rohit Sharma’s Wankhede moment hits straight in the heart. Photographs and videos: ANI/X

In a heartwarming tribute to one of Indian cricket’s modern-day icons, the Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday etched Rohit Sharma’s name into the legacy of the Wankhede Stadium — quite literally.

The Divecha Pavilion Level 3 now proudly bears his name, officially inaugurated as the ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’, celebrating a journey that began with childhood dreams and blossomed into cricketing greatness.

 

'What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of,' said Rohit.

'As a kid growing up, I just wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of something like this... To have my name alongside the greats of the game — I cannot express this in words. What makes it even more special is that I’m still playing, even though I’ve retired from two formats.'

 

Rohit also spoke of the upcoming IPL 2025 fixture between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on May 21, which will be his first match at Wankhede with the newly inaugurated stand bearing his name. 

'It will be a special feeling to play on the 21st now that I have a stand here at this iconic stadium,' he added.

 

The ceremony was made even more poignant by the presence of Rohit’s family, whom he warmly acknowledged during his speech, underlining the personal significance of the occasion.

Rohit Sharma

The renaming was approved during the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) 86th General Meeting last month, placing Rohit in elite company with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant—each of whom also have stands named after them at Wankhede.

The MCA formally inaugurated four new spaces in total on Thursday: the Rohit Sharma Stand, Sharad Pawar Stand, Ajit Wadekar Stand, and the MCA Office Lounge, the latter in memory of late MCA President Amol Kale.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, and a host of senior officials from the MCA.

With over 10,000 international runs, a World Cup win, and numerous records to his name, the honour bestowed on Rohit Sharma further cements his status as one of the modern greats of Indian cricket—and a legend of Wankhede Stadium.

