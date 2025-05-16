HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill has Rohit's fire and Virat's grit: Gavaskar

May 16, 2025 19:44 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is set to lead the Test team with Rishabh Pant set to be his deputy. Photograph: BCCI

The great Sunil Gavaskar feels the high-octane IPL is the perfect training ground for future India captains, providing the likes of Shubman Gill the required leadership experience before graduating to the highest level.

Gujarat Titans skipper Gill is expected to captain India on the Test tour of England following the retirement of Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant is likely to be his deputy.

Virat Kohli's retirement, which came just days after Rohit's decision, has left a massive void in the Test team. Gavaskar said it would take at least a couple of years for Gill and other potential leaders like Pant and Shreyas Iyer to become finished products.

"It would take a couple of years (to groom future leaders) to get to the level of our super captains (MS Dhoni, Rohit, Virat). All of them brought a different approach to captaincy," said Gavaskar in a response to a PTI query on Star Sports Press Room.

Pant is currently captaining LSG, while Iyer is leading the Punjab Kings in this IPL.

"When you see Gill, Iyer and Pant, three main pretenders to Indian captaincy you see an amalgamation of all three (Dhoni, Rohit, Virat). Gill probably is more competitive, when there is a decision, he is asking the umpire right away. He is probably a lot more involved."

"Though Pant is behind the stumps, he is also very involved. Iyer too has been superb. All three have brought a lot of positivity in the way they have been captaining."

"As a captain, nothing gets you more experience than pressure of a T20 game. It is the best training ground for captaincy," added the former India captain.

 

On the same program, former India batter Suresh Raina underlined the importance of winning the IPL as a skipper before taking up the captaincy of the national team.

"Young players think differently these days. Gill is searching for that IPL trophy. If he goes on to lead in Tests after winning the IPL, he will not only flourish but he will also get a lot of respect in the dressing room."

"Rajat Patidar is also captaining well. Though he has not done a lot of captaincy. he has the calmness about him."

"There is no Virat or Rohit now, they used to look to the opposition in the eye and put them under pressure. That comes with energy, character and body language. Shubman has that. Even Hardik Pandya has that," said Raina.

The southpaw added that Kohli will be fired up more than ever to end his long wait for an IPL title.

"There is only thing Virat doesn't have, it is the IPL trophy. His hunger to win is unmatched. He deserves that trophy," added Raina in an interaction focusing on the race to IPL play-offs.

The IPL resumes on May 17 following the sudden suspension of the league in the wake of India-Pakistan military conflict.

