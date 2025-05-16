HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ritika breaks down during Rohit's stand inauguration

Ritika breaks down during Rohit's stand inauguration

May 16, 2025

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma Stand was officially unveiled, emotions ran high within the Sharma household. Photograph and video: ANI/X

It was a deeply emotional and unforgettable day not only for Rohit Sharma but also for his entire family, as the iconic Wankhede Stadium honoured the Indian ODI captain by naming a stand after him on Friday.

As the Rohit Sharma Stand was officially unveiled, emotions ran high within the Sharma household.

 

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit’s wife and unwavering pillar throughout his remarkable career, was visibly moved, wiping away tears of joy as she witnessed the grandstand bearing her husband’s name come to life.

Nearby, Rohit’s parents—Purnima and Gurunath Sharma—had tears welling up in their eyes, their pride shining through as they saw their son’s name forever etched into the history of one of cricket’s most revered venues.

 

Rohit Sharma

Addressing the gathering, Rohit paid a heartfelt tribute to the family who stood by him through thick and thin, ‘It’s going to be even more special with my family here — my parents, my brother, my wife. I’m truly grateful and thankful for all the sacrifices they’ve made for me.’

