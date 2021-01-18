Rohit shadow bats as Smith watches

January 18, 2021 11:16 IST

IMAGE: A video grab of Rohit Sharma at the crease.

Rohit Sharma has done plenty during the Test at the Gabba -- he has bowled, he has donned the wicket-keeper's glove, he has fended off Sunil Gavaskar's salvo for the poor shot that got him out in the first innings, he has been the first to hug an Indian bowler after an Aussie wicket fell.

The fourth Test may be a nail-biter, but Rohit seems super cool.

He even ribbed Steve Smith during the fourth day's play at the Gabba.

Smith had been slammed by former cricketers and spectators for scruffing up the batting crease during the third Test in Sydney, even erasing the spot where Rishabh Pant had taken guard.

With Smith at the non-striker's end during the Australian second innings at the Gabba, Rohit decided to do some shadow batting at the crease.

It was clearly done in good spirits, as Rohit -- one of the most amiable cricketers around -- is incapable of rancour.

Unlike Smith, there was no marking of guard from Rohit.

After the ruckus at the SCG, Smith had told the Daily Telegraph newspaper, 'I have been quite shocked and disappointed by the reaction to this. It's something I do in games to visualise where we are bowling, how the batter is playing our bowlers and then out of habit I always mark centre.'