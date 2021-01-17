News
Thakur's hard grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane heroics

Thakur's hard grind from 10-ball Test debut to Brisbane heroics

Source: PTI
January 17, 2021 22:18 IST
Shardul Thakur took three wickets in Australia's first innings

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur took three wickets in Australia's first innings. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

India fast bowler Shardul Thakur had a nightmare of a Test debut in 2018 as he got injured after bowling just 10 balls, but on Sunday he said his dream came true after doing well with both bat and ball in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane.

Shardul took three wickets with the ball in Australia's first innings and then top-scored for India with a 67 as he got involved with Washington Sundar (62) in a fine rear-guard fightback to keep India in contention.

 

"It was not easy to bowl those 10 balls and get injured. I went back and grinded out in domestic cricket and whatever opportunities I got," Shardul said in an interview taken by senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, posted on bcci.tv.

"Waiting for two years to play Test cricket again and getting the wicket (of Marcus Harris) in the very first ball, it is a dream come true. I am happy to contribute to the team's cause."

In October 2018, Shardul was forced to leave the field due to a groin strain after bowling just 10 deliveries on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Hyderabad.

But on Sunday, the Mumbai bowler and Washington rescued India from conceding a huge lead to Australia. After India were reduced to 186 for 6 in reply to the hosts' 369, the duo stitched 123 runs for the seventh wicket and defied the Australians for 36 overs.

In fact, Shardul began his innings with a six and also got to his half-century by hitting a stunning six.

Asked about it, he said, "At that point of time I was not looking to hit a six but it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played it instinctively. It came out well for me. I am happy about it."

On the cover drives he hit, Shardul said, "Honestly, I have not done practice for that but it was one of the days when I was batting really well. I did not want to miss any opportunity and any loose ball. I felt like putting it away. That is it."

Another debutant, pacer T Natarajan said he did not try too much for his three wickets in Australia's first innings. 

"I did not try too much. I came around the wicket because the plan of the team was that."

Source: PTI
India tour of Australia 2020

