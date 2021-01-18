PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 4

Last updated on: January 18, 2021 08:13 IST

IMAGE: India pacer Shardul Thakur is complimented by teammates after dismissing Marcus Harris on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Monday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India’s rookie bowling attack was back in its element as Australia were restricted to 149 for four in their second innings at lunch, after a brisk 89-run opening stand between David Warner and Marcus Harris, on the penultimate day of the fourth Test, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Monday.

Going into the break, Australia's lead was 182 runs.

The match is tantalizingly poised with Tim Paine's men desperate for a sporting declaration, factoring in the inclement weather and resistance shown by the Indian batters during the series.

IMAGE: David Warner walks back after being trapped leg before wicket by Washington Sundar. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The left-handed duo of Warner (48 off 75 balls) and Harris (38 off 82 balls) scored at a quick clip before both departed in successive overs, bowled by Shardul Thakur (8-1-28-1) and Washington Sundar (11-1-38-1), who also checked the run-flow after initial pressure on the visitors at the start of the day.

Marnus Labuschagne (25 off 22 balls) maintained the tempo before Mohammed Siraj (11-3-37-2), after an indifferent first spell, kept one up and the edge flew to Rohit Sharma at second slip.

Matthew Wade (0)'s leg-side tickle was snapped by Rishabh Pant as the home team slipped to 123 for 4 from 89 for 0.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after dismissing Matthew Wade. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Steve Smith (28 batting, 38 balls) also scored at a quick clip during the session.

Warner (6x4) and Harris (8x4) hit 14 boundaries between themselves as Siraj and Thangarasu Natarajan (8-2-29-0) erred in length during the first hour.

Finally, it was a sharp bouncer from Thakur that ended Harris's entertaining knock. The batsman tried to sway away but the ball brushed his gloves on the way to Pant behind the stumps.

In the very next over, Warner, who was in sight of his first half-century of the series, was rapped on the backfoot by Washington, who bowled one that kept straight and had the opener cramped for room on the back-foot while going for the cut-shot.

IMAGE: Steve Smith went on the offensive from the start of his innings. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Labuschagne hit five boundaries and was in no mood to drop the tempo before Siraj bowled the ball of the session.

Having been too short during the first spell, the delivery was on off-stump and moved a shade in, which forced the first innings centurion to just push at the delivery.

For the record, the highest fourth innings chase at the Gabba is 236 by the West Indies, way back in 1951.

Australia will be looking at a total which the Indian team finds enticing enough to chase and not put the shutters down and play for a draw to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.