Sundar registers highest score for No 7 debutant in Aus

Sundar registers highest score for No 7 debutant in Aus

Source: ANI
January 17, 2021 13:27 IST
Washington Sundar

IMAGE: Washington Sundar celebrates his half century. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Washington Sundar, on Sunday, registered the highest individual score for a debutant batting at number seven in Australia.

Sundar went on to play a knock of 62 runs in his debut Test and with the help of this innings, India came storming back into the ongoing fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.

 

Overall, Sundar has registered the third-highest score for an Indian debutant batting at number seven.

Sundar and Shardul Thakur registered their half-centuries on day three of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia. Both batsmen also registered the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India at the Gabba.

Shardul and Sundar built a 123-run stand and finally, the partnership was broken by Pat Cummins as he dismissed Shardul (67). The duo broke the record of Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar. Dev and Prabhakar had stitched together a partnership of 58 runs in 1991, and 20-years later, finally the record has been broken.

Shardul and Sundar joined forces at the crease when India was in a spot of bother at 186/6 and the visitors were looking to avoid being bundled out in a hurry.

The duo mixed caution with aggression and both batsmen were up to the task of capitalising on the loose balls. Sundar and Shardul also faced seven overs with the second new ball, and both batsmen have remained unfazed.

India was finally bundled out for 336.

Source: ANI
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

