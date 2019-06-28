Rohit posts photo to suggest he was not out

June 28, 2019 21:36 IST

IMAGE: India's Rohit Sharma watches helplessly as West Indies' Kemar Roach celebrates his dismissal in Thursday's World Cup match. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India opener Rohit Sharma took to social media on Friday to express disappointment over his controversial dismissal in the World Cup match against the West Indies on Thursday.

Rohit, who was adjudged out on 18 off 23 balls, posted a close-up picture of his dismissal on his official Twitter page, suggesting that there was a significant gap between the bat and ball.

The picture posted indicates that the ball clipped his right pad instead of the bat.

Rohit was visibly disappointed after being given out caught behind by wicketkeeper Shai Hope off the bowling of Kemar Roach.

The right-hander was deceived by an in-swinging delivery from Roach off the final ball of the sixth over and the West Indies went up in appeal for caught behind, suggesting Rohit had got an inside-edge onto the wicketkeeper.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review and third umpire Michael Gough overturned the call in the Caribbean side's favour.

The third umpire seemed to have gone by the snicko after repeated replays showed there was a gap between bat and ball.