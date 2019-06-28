News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhoni 'bhai' played 'top-rated' knock: Bumrah

Dhoni 'bhai' played 'top-rated' knock: Bumrah

Last updated on: June 28, 2019 14:29 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 56 not out off 61 balls against West Indies on Thursday

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 56 not out off 61 balls against West Indies on Thursday. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni played a "top-rated" knock in the World Cup clash against the West Indies and did the right thing by taking his time in the middle.

Dhoni's rate of scoring has been a topic of debate in the ongoing World Cup. On Thursday, the former skipper scored 56 off 61 balls, exploding in the last over, to help India post a winning 268-run total on the board against the Caribbean team.

 

"The innings that he played is the kind which is very under-rated. Sometimes you might feel that he is batting slow but sometimes it is important that he takes time, which he did," Bumrah said on bcci.tv.

"He absorbs the pressure and takes the game deep. It was top-rated innings and got us to 268, which was a good total on this pitch. He knew there were pinch-hitters coming later so he could take his time. Youngsters can learn a lot from this knock," he added.

Speaking of his own performance, the world No.1 ODI bowler reflected on the two-wicket haul which could well have been a hat-trick.

"While bowling the hat-trick ball I was hoping the batsman (Kemar Roach) would expect a fast yorker. So, I thought I would bowl a slower one. I executed it as well but he managed to stop it. But I am glad I could execute what I planned," he said referring to the 27th over delivery.

India will next face England on Sunday in Birmingham.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Srikkanth: Teammates need to back Kohli brilliance

Srikkanth: Teammates need to back Kohli brilliance

Former Pak batsman cooks up conspiracy theory

Former Pak batsman cooks up conspiracy theory

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          