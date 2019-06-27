World CUP PHOTOS: India vs West Indies

June 27, 2019 19:12 IST

Images from Thursday's World Cup match between India and West Indies, at Old Trafford

• Scorecard

IMAGE: Virat Kohli bats against West Indies. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni helped India to 268 for seven against West Indies in a group match of the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, India lost opener Rohit Sharma (18) early but Kohli (72) and opener KL Rahul (48) added 69 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (56 not out off 61 balls) and Hardik Pandya (46 off 38 balls) also chipped in with significant contributions. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Hardik Pandya (46) and Dhoni (56 not out) forged the only other 50-plus partnership in the Indian innings.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma of India walks off after being dismissed by Kemar Roach. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Kemar Roach was pick of the West Indies bowlers claiming 3-36. Two of his wickets came after West Indies used reviews to overturn original not-out decisions against Rohit and Kedar Jadhav.