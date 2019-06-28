News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » First Look: Team India's new Orange and blue jersey

First Look: Team India's new Orange and blue jersey

Last updated on: June 28, 2019 18:35 IST
Team India's new 'away' orange and blue jersey
IMAGE: The ODI and away kit designs launched this year by Nike are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams. Photograph: Nike

Team India will don its first ever ‘away kit’ in the World Cup match against England, in Birmingham, on June 30.

The new total orange and blue coloured kit moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a multi-dimensional slash design and movement approach.

 

The ODI and away kit designs launched this year by Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.

Team India's new jersey

IMAGE: A rear view of the new total orange and blue colored kit. Photograph: Nike

Similar to the recently-launched ODI kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the game and its players.

While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.

Team India is unbeaten thus far in the World Cup, with three matches to play -- against England, Bangladesh (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6).

SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

India's batting a concern despite winning run

India's batting a concern despite winning run

Dhoni 'bhai' played 'top-rated' knock: Bumrah

Dhoni 'bhai' played 'top-rated' knock: Bumrah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          