First Look: Team India's new Orange and blue jersey

Last updated on: June 28, 2019 18:35 IST

IMAGE: The ODI and away kit designs launched this year by Nike are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams. Photograph: Nike

Team India will don its first ever ‘away kit’ in the World Cup match against England, in Birmingham, on June 30.

The new total orange and blue coloured kit moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a multi-dimensional slash design and movement approach.

The ODI and away kit designs launched this year by Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.

IMAGE: A rear view of the new total orange and blue colored kit. Photograph: Nike

Similar to the recently-launched ODI kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the game and its players.

While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.

Team India is unbeaten thus far in the World Cup, with three matches to play -- against England, Bangladesh (July 2) and Sri Lanka (July 6).