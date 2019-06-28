Ganguly bats for Dhoni: 'He has ability to succeed'

June 28, 2019 18:51 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni initially found the going tough but got 16 runs in the final over to finish unbeaten on 56 off 61 deliveries in the World Cup match against the West Indies, at Manchester, on Thursday. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has thrown his weight behind under-fire Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is facing criticism for his slow-paced knocks in

the ongoing World Cup, saying the stumper will definitely succeed because of his experience and ability.

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to the 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, faced criticism for failing to rotate the strike against Afghanistan last week and even against the West Indies on Thursday.

Dhoni initially found the going tough before getting 16 runs in the final over to finish unbeaten on 56 off 61 deliveries and take India to 268 for seven against the West Indies, at Manchester, on Thursday.

India won the game by 125 runs.

However, Ganguly, who played 113 Tests and 311 One Day Internationals, will not read much into Dhoni's style of batting.

"It's a one-off and I won't look too much into it. Yes, MS Dhoni has been in the situation in the past; last year when he came to England, we saw the same struggle with spin," Ganguly, one of India’s most successful skippers, told Star Sports.

"But he (Dhoni) needs someone to play with him, and if he bats with Virat Kohli at three, K L Rahul at 4 and he is at 5, or with the likes of Hardik Pandya, life becomes a lot easier for him because they keep hitting and he keeps rotating the strike," the 46-year-old former batsman said.

Ganguly sought to dispel any doubt about Dhoni's batting ability given his vast experience.

"I would like to wait before passing a statement on how well he has played, especially his strike rate, because he has the ability to hit the boundaries and play differently," elaborated Ganguly.

“So, let’s not get into M S Dhoni so quickly in this competition yet, because his experience, the quality and the ability he has, he will defiantly succeed, Ganguly said.

Even India skipper Virat Kohli has backed the under-fire Dhoni and called his experience and feedback invaluable, while terming him a legend of the game.

Unbeaten India play hosts England next on June 30 at Birmingham.