Rohit, DK, Pant Touch Down In Windies

By Rediff Cricket
July 26, 2022 12:39 IST
IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant on their arrival in Trinidad. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik landed in Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday to take part in the T20I series in the West Indies.

The trio, who were rested for the three-match ODI series, will feature in the five-match T20I series which begins in Trinidad on Friday, July 29.

'Heya TT',"Pant captioned the Instagram post featuring the three players.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav departs from Bengaluru on Monday. Photograph: Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also seemed quite excited to get cracking with the ball in the West Indies.

'See you soon Caribbean Can't wait to join my teammates and get going', Kuldeep captioned his Instagram post.

The T20I games will be played on July 29, August 1, August 2, August 6 and August 7.

 
Rediff Cricket
