News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit-Dhawan emulate Tendulkar-Ganguly with this record

Rohit-Dhawan emulate Tendulkar-Ganguly with this record

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 28, 2021 15:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit, Shikhar complete 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been a successful pair for Team India. Photograph: BCCI

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday became only the second Indian pair to score 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket.

 

Rohit and Dhawan achieved the milestone during the ongoing third ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The first Indian pair to touch the landmark figure was of former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

"Rohit and Dhawan have now scored 5000 partnership runs in ODIs. They become only the second Indian pair to achieve the feat after Sachin-Ganguly," IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Seven pairs in total have amassed 5000 runs partnership in ODIs and Tendulkar-Ganguly top the list with 8227 runs. They are followed by the iconic pair of Sri Lanka – Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara. The Lankan pair have put on 5992 runs together and have won matches for their country in the past. Another Sri Lankan pair of Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sangakkara is at No 3 with 5475 runs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Can you identify this KKR spin ace?
Can you identify this KKR spin ace?
Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin
Get well soon Little Master: Richards wishes Sachin
PM Modi hails Mithali Raj's achievement
PM Modi hails Mithali Raj's achievement
India win gold in men's trap, end campaign on high
India win gold in men's trap, end campaign on high
Ex-HC judge to probe allegations against me: Maha HM
Ex-HC judge to probe allegations against me: Maha HM
COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest positivity rate
COVID-19: Maharashtra records highest positivity rate
Kohli joins elite list of India captains
Kohli joins elite list of India captains

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Kohli joins elite list of India captains

Kohli joins elite list of India captains

Why India is likely to dominate world cricket

Why India is likely to dominate world cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use