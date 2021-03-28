Rohit-Dhawan emulate Tendulkar-Ganguly with this record

Source:

Rohit, Shikhar complete 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket

Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday became only the second Indian pair to score 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket.

Rohit and Dhawan achieved the milestone during the ongoing third ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The first Indian pair to touch the landmark figure was of former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

"Rohit and Dhawan have now scored 5000 partnership runs in ODIs. They become only the second Indian pair to achieve the feat after Sachin-Ganguly," IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Seven pairs in total have amassed 5000 runs partnership in ODIs and Tendulkar-Ganguly top the list with 8227 runs. They are followed by the iconic pair of Sri Lanka – Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara. The Lankan pair have put on 5992 runs together and have won matches for their country in the past. Another Sri Lankan pair of Tilakaratne Dilshan and Sangakkara is at No 3 with 5475 runs.