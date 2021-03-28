News
Get well soon Little Master: Viv Richards wishes Tendulkar

Source: ANI
Last updated on: March 28, 2021 11:49 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Former West Indies player Vivian Richards has wished Sachin Tendulkar a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for coronavirus.

"Wishing well and a very speedy recovery to my man @sachin_rt. Get well soon little master. You have prayers of billions around the world," Richards tweeted.

 

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman, Tendulkar, on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to social media, the Little Master had also informed that all other members at his home have returned a negative COVID-19 result.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms," Tendulkar had said in a statement on Twitter.

"All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he had added.

Tendulkar, who recently led India Legends to a win in Road Safety World Series, was a member of India's World Cup 2011 winning team. He was the first man to score the coveted double century in ODI cricket, when he hit an unbeaten 200 against South Africa in February 2010.

Source: ANI
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19
Hope Stokes continues his form in IPL: Buttler
Vaughan questions India's 'safe' approach with the bat
Can Ola disrupt India's e-scooter market?
Shooting WC: India clinch silver in 25m rapid fire
Conway, Sodhi power New Zealand to big win over B'desh
Alaya, Taapsee win Filmfare Awards
England's tour of India 2021

Why India is likely to dominate world cricket

Can you identify this KKR spin ace?

