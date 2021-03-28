Kohli joins elite list of India captains

March 28, 2021 14:40 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's 200th match as captain. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli came out to lead India for his 200th international match on Sunday against England in the ODI series decider in Pune.

The right-handed batsman was named as India captain in January 2017 after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down from the role.

So far, Kohli has captained India in 60 Tests, and 45 T20Is, and on Sunday, he lead the team in his 95th ODI.

Overall, Kohli is third on the list of players who have captained India in most international matches. Only Dhoni, who captained India in 332 matches, and Mohammed Azharuddin who captained India in 221 matches, are ahead of Kohli in the list.

Kohli, Dhoni, and Azharuddin are the only three Indian captains to lead the team in 200 or more international matches. Sourav Ganguly (196 matches as captain) and Kapil Dev (108 matches as captain) are 4th and 5th on the list.