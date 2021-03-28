News
Can you identify this KKR spin ace?

Can you identify this KKR spin ace?

By Rediff Cricket
March 28, 2021 09:05 IST
Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: KKR's new signing Harbhajan Singh checks in at the team hotel in Mumbai. Photograph: Harbhajan Singh/Instagram
 

Harbhajan Singh joined his new team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in Mumbai on Saturday ahead of IPL 2021.

Bhajji will spend the next seven days in quarantine in his hotel room in Mumbai before joining his KKR teammates for practice.

'See you in 7 Days. Our latest member of the #QuarantinedKnights group!' KKR posted on Instagram.

Bhajji was bought by KKR at the players auction for his base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million). He played for the Mumbai Indians in the first 10 seasons during which MI won the IPL title three times.

The legendary off-spinner, who has taken 417 Test wickets, represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and 2019.

He opted out of IPL 2020, which was held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 outbreak, citing 'personal reasons'.

Bhajji boasts of a good record in the IPL with 150 wickets in 160 games at an economy rate of 7.05.

KKR players Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sandeep Warrier are already practicing at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai under KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar's guidance.

KKR play their first match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in Chennai.

Rediff Cricket
