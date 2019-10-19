Rohit breaks record for most sixes in a series!

October 19, 2019 14:25 IST

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

India opening batsman Rohit Sharma continued his record-breaking run as he broke the record for the most sixes hit in a bilateral Test series.

He achieved the feat on the first day of the third and final Test against South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday.



Rohit hit four sixes during his unbeaten century on Day 1 to take his series tally to 16 sixes.



He went past West Indies' batsman Shimron Hetmyer, who had registered 15 sixes in the two-Test series against Bangladesh in 2018-19.



Harbhajan Singh held the Indian record with 14 sixes in the series against New Zealand in 2010-11.



Rohit, who hit his third century of the series, also became only the second Indian opener to score three or more centuries in a Test series.



Sunil Gavaskar was the only previous Indian to do so, in three different series.

Rohit was unbeaten on 108 from 149 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes, to guide India to 205 for three in 52 overs at the tea break on Day 1.