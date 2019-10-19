News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why PCB were forced to sack captain Sarfaraz

Why PCB were forced to sack captain Sarfaraz

October 19, 2019 12:24 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed

IMAGE: PCB had advised Sarfaraz Ahmed to step down as captain in all three formats but the wicketkeeper-batsman turned down the suggestion. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Sacked Sarfaraz Ahmed had the chance to make a graceful exit as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had advised him to step down as captain in all three formats but the wicketkeeper-batsman turned down the suggestion.

 

According to a highly-reliable sources, when Sarfaraz met PCB CEO Wasim Khan on Friday in Lahore, he was asked to step down having led the national team in all three formats since 2017.

"Sarfaraz flatly refused to do this and told Wasim the Board could sack him if they wanted but he would not step down himself," the PCB source said.

The source added Sarfaraz would also not be part of the Pakistan's T20I or Test squads for the Australia tour as head coach-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has now decided to give a chance to wicketkeeper-batsman Muhammad Rizwan.

The source said Wasim had assured Sarfaraz he could make a comeback to the national team when he regains his form.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said it was a difficult decision to remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in all three formats.

In a PCB statement, Mani said that the decision to remove him was taken because of his lack of confidence and poor performance.

"The decision was a difficult one but taken in the best interest of Pakistan cricket," Mani said.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
