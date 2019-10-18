Hardik Pandya shares adorable picture with his mother

October 18, 2019 19:57 IST

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, on Friday, shared an adorable picture with his mother.

Pandya took to Twitter and wrote, "Always by your side mom."

On October 16, Pandya recalled his the moment when he was handed the Indian cap by former India skipper Kapil Dev.

"Taking a moment to remember my ODI debut three years ago today ... what a memorable journey it's been so far with #TeamIndia. Every time I step onto the field, I realize a dream I had as a kid to play for my country.. there's no greater honour for me," Pandya had wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Pandya, on October 5, underwent successful lower-back surgery in London. He had travelled to London on October 2 along with team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar.

Pandya had complained of lower back pain after India's final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru on September 22.