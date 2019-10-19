PIX: When SA brought out 'proxy captain' for the toss

October 19, 2019 10:01 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli shares a laugh with South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and commentator Murali Kartik as 'proxy skipper' Temba Bavuma, right, looks on. Photograph: BCCI

Desperate to win the toss, South Africa Faf du Plessis resorted to some unique tactics, in the third and final Test against India in Ranchi on Saturday.

Having lost the last two tosses, Du Plessis walked for the toss along with Temba Bavuma as the proxy captain, who was given the responsibility of calling the toss.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis as 'proxy skipper' Temba Bavuma, right, calls the toss. Photograph: BCCI

But the luck did not favour South Africa yet again as the coin landed in favour of India captain Virat Kohli, who won his third toss in a row in the series and promptly elected to bat on a wicket expected to assist the spinners.



"It shows that it isn't meant to be," du Plessis said after failing to snap his losing streak in toss in India.



"Important toss as this looks the driest surface of the series. It's about the first innings really and we need to put runs on the board when we bat," he added.

IMAGE: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. Photograph: BCCI

India, who, lead the series 2-0, handed Test debut to local man Shahbaz Nadeem, resting paceman Ishant Sharma. Nadaeem was called up late on Friday as cover for fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav who complained of left-shoulder pain.



South Africa made as many as five changes as they brought in Heinrich Klaasen, George Lindte, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, and Dane Piedt.



Apart from the injured opener Aiden Markram, they have left out Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj.



Teams:



India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.



South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (w/k), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi