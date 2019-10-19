PHOTOS: India vs South Africa, 3rd Test, Day 1

Last updated on: October 19, 2019 12:21 IST

Images from Day 1 of the third Test between India and South Africa, in Ranchi, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Dean Elgar celebrates catching Mayank Agarwal off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI

India, electing to bat after winning the toss yet again, struggled to 71 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against South Africa, in Ranchi, on Saturday.

India lost opener Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) to South Africa’s pacers, who finally came good.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje celebrates after getting the umpire's nod for leg before wicket against India captain Virat Kohli in the third Test, at Ranchi, on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma (38) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) were at the crease at the break.

India lead the series 2-0, having won the previous Tests in Visakhapatnam and Pune.

Kagiso Rabada bowled with unbridled hostility to wreck India’s top order. He claimed two wickets for 15 while Anrich Nortje has 1 for 28.

Armed with the new ball, Rabada made the most of the morning conditions, bowling fuller and generating enough swing to trouble the batsmen.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: BCCI

One of those drew Agarwal out to edge to slip where Dean Elgar took a low catch to dismiss the in-form opener.

India’s number three Pujara survived a leg before appeal against Rabada, who was excited but du Plessis wisely decided against reviewing the not-out decision.

Next time Rabada hit Pujara on the pad, the bowler’s conviction prompted du Plessis to challenge the not-out decision and they were rewarded with the wicket of the scoreless batsman.

Rabada was celebrating his third success of the morning when Rohit was adjudged lbw but the opener immediately reviewed the decision which was reversed after replays confirmed an inside edge.

Anrich Nortje, playing his second test, struck the biggest blow when he trapped Kohli leg before for 12. The home captain reviewed the decision but could not get it overturned.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and unsurprisingly opted to bat. Having lost the last two tosses, South Africa captain Faf du Plessis turned up with Temba Bavuma as the proxy skipper for the flipping of the coin, but Kohli won his third successive toss of the series.

IMAGE: Shahbaz Nadeem, who replaced fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, is presented his Test cap by skipper Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Local favourite Shahbaz Nadeem gave given a surprising Test debut after being called up late on Friday as cover for fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who complained of left-shoulder pain.

“It’s a no-brainer to bat first on this one,” Kohli said after looking at the strip which sported numerous cracks even on day one.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be slow but it will keep low. It should spin at a decent pace. As long as it turns with pace on the ball, we don’t mind the bounce,” said Kohli.

Paceman Ishant Sharma has been rested, he added.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma survived a leg before decision and held firm thereafter. Photograph: BCCI

"It shows that it isn’t meant to be,” du Plessis said after failing to snap South Africa’s losing streak in toss in India.

“Important toss as this looks the driest surface of the series. It’s about the first innings really and we need to put runs on the board when we bat,” he added.

Smarting after comprehensive defeats in Visakhapatnam and Pune cost them the series, South Africa effected wholesome changes to their squad.

Quinton de Kock was elevated to the opener’s slot after Aiden Markram returned home with a self-inflicted injury sustained during the Pune Test.

Heinrich Klaasen made his Test debut as wicketkeeper, while left-arm spinner George Linde also earned his maiden Test cap.