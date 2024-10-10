News
Riyan Parag's Bizarre No Ball

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 10, 2024 06:43 IST
Riyan Parag

IMAGE: Riyan Parag, looking to surprise Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah, tried to bowl a wide-of-the-crease delivery. Photograph: BCCI

In a surprising turn of events during the second T20I between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, Riyan Parag attempted a unique bowling action that caught the umpires' attention.

 

Riyan Parag

Parag, looking to surprise Bangladesh batter Mahmudullah, tried to bowl a wide-of-the-crease delivery. However, his attempt backfired spectacularly.

As Parag delivered the ball, his back foot crossed the line, resulting in a no ball. The umpires immediately consulted the replays to confirm the decision, and after careful examination, it was determined that Parag had indeed overstepped.

According to Law 21.5 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket, a bowler must ensure their back foot lands within the return crease, behind the popping crease, and not touch the line. Any violation of these conditions results in a no-ball.

Riyan Parag

Parag quickly adjusted his bowling action for the subsequent free hit, preventing Mahmudullah from scoring any additional runs. In the following delivery, he dismissed Mehidy Hasan Miraz, caught by substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi.

Despite the unusual incident, Parag contributed significantly to India's victory. He played a cameo with the bat, scoring 15 runs from just six balls, including two sixes, to help India post a strong total of 221 runs.

'They gave me license to play fearless cricket': Reddy
Team over self: Rinku's humble approach to cricket
Harmanpreet Kaur: The Queen is back and in top form
Ratan Tata: A Corporate Titan Like None Other
'Inspiration To The Entire Nation'
What A Catch, Hardik!
'Legends Never Die': A tribute to Ratan Tata
Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

