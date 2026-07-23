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Ritika, Devisha Back Gen Z Protests

By REDIFF CRICKET July 23, 2026 11:36 IST 1 Minute Read
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In times when celebrities rarely show semblance of a spine, Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty have showed their backing for the youth protests on social media.

Instagram Stories of Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty

IMAGE: Instagram Stories of Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty took to Instagram to show their support to the student protests across India.
  • Ritika received flak for her support.
  • The youth protests continue across the country.
 

Ritika Sajdeh and Devisha Shetty, who are married to cricketers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, have voiced their support for the youth protests across the country.

Both Ritika and Devisha shared clips and pictures from the protests on their Instagram stories to show their support for the cause.

Ritika received some flak on X for her stance.

Rohit and Ritika

More News Coverage

Ritika SajdehDevisha ShettyInstagramSuryakumar YadavRohit Sharma

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