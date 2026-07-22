Yuvraj Singh urges dialogue and harmony amid NEET protests

Yuvraj Singh has appealed for peace and dialogue amid NEET protests, stressing that students and citizens deserve safety, opportunities and a supportive environment to pursue their dreams.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh wants the authorities concerned to find an amicable resolution to the NEET-UG crisis. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Yuvraj Singh/X

Key Points Yuvraj Singh urged people to resolve the NEET-UG controversy through dialogue, stressing peace, safety and opportunities for students.

Parliament remained deadlocked as the Opposition pressed for the Education Minister's resignation and a discussion on the paper leak.

The Delhi High Court sought responses from the Centre and Delhi Police and ordered preservation of CCTV footage linked to the protests.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has appealed for peace and dialogue amid the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, urging people to work towards an amicable solution.

In an Instagram story, Yuvraj said every child, student, woman and man deserved the opportunity to learn in peace, live safely and pursue their dreams.

"To every child, student, woman and man: you deserve the opportunity to learn in peace, grow with safety and chase your dreams. Your well-being is the foundation of a brighter India. Let's come together to build communities of care, opportunity, and hope. Through dialogue we can find an amicable solution for the sake of India's future," he wrote.

His appeal comes after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) organised a 'Sansad Chalo' protest in New Delhi on July 20, where police intervened. Opposition parties alleged that protesters were lathi-charged and tear gas was used to disperse the crowd.

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Protests Trigger Political Standoff

The standoff in Parliament over the issue continued on Wednesday. The Opposition has demanded the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the issue under a specific rule, while the government said it was ready for a debate but opposed any fresh conditions.

Repeated disruptions forced adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Delhi Police has registered 10 FIRs in connection with the protests in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court issued notices to the Centre and Delhi Police on three public interest litigations alleging excessive use of force during the protests.

The court also directed authorities to preserve CCTV footage and other electronic records related to the incident.