Naseeruddin Shah On Student Protests: 'I Am Boiling With Anger'

'...after seeing how our children are being subjected to such oppression at the hands of these masked men carrying sticks.'

IMAGE: A protestor injured during the march towards Parliament being carried by others at the Cockroach Janta Party protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'Think about your own children. Remember that one day you, too, will face the consequences of your actions.'

'We speak of becoming a Vishwaguru, but we cannot even stand with or understand our own students.'

'If an ignorant person leads this country, he would want the entire nation to become as ignorant, foolish, incompetent and merciless as himself.'

Naseeruddin Shah has strongly condemned the police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Chalo Sansad' protest in New Delhi, expressing solidarity with demonstrators and demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the 76-year-old actor said he was deeply disturbed by the visuals of students being beaten during the protest.

An emotional Shah said he was 'boiling with anger' after witnessing what he described as the mistreatment of young people fighting for their future.

'If an ignorant person leads this country...'

Calling the police personnel involved 'goondas', Shah compared them to America's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

'My heart is heavy, and I am boiling with anger after seeing how our children are being subjected to such oppression at the hands of these masked men carrying sticks. They remind me of America's ICE agents,' Shah said in Hindi.

The actor also launched a sharp criticism of the country's leadership without naming anyone.

'If an ignorant person leads this country, he would want the entire nation to become as ignorant, foolish, incompetent and merciless as himself,' he remarked.

Appealing directly to those carrying out the crackdown, Shah urged them to think about their own families before using force against students.

'Think about your own children. Remember that one day you, too, will face the consequences of your actions,' he said, adding that such incidents would not be forgotten.

Watch the whole video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naseeruddin Shah (@naseeruddin49)

'What kind of teacher would ask his own disciple to give up his entire future?'

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party supporters hold placards at a protest site, a day after thousands of protesters marched toward Parliament demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over examination paper leaks, at Jantar Mantar, July 21, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Ratna Pathak Shah also extended her support to the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

In a video shared on Instagram, the 69-year-old actor invoked the story of Eklavya from the Mahabharata to draw parallels with the ongoing student movement.

'When I was a child, I heard the story of Eklavya, and it gave me goosebumps. I kept wondering what kind of teacher would ask his own disciple to give up his entire future in the form of his thumb,' she said in Hindi.

Ratna Pathak Shah said she now understands the story differently, arguing that today's education system is similarly failing young people.

'We saw what was happening but failed to stop it at the right time'

'Today I finally understand what kind of teachers they were, because we continue to see the same attitude around us. We speak of becoming a Vishwaguru, but we cannot even stand with or understand our own students. What kind of teachers are we?' she asked.

Referring to the ongoing protests, the actor said students were being asked to sacrifice their futures while those in positions of power remained secure.

'We expect these young people to give up their future so that those in power can hold on to their positions. We need to ask ourselves what kind of teachers we have become,' she said.

Becoming emotional during her address, Ratna Pathak Shah also apologised to the younger generation, saying people of her generation had failed to prevent the situation from reaching this point.

'It is my generation that allowed things to come to this stage. We saw what was happening but failed to stop it at the right time. That is why we no longer have the moral authority to guide you,' she said.

However, she assured the students that they would not be alone in their fight.

'What we do have is the desire and commitment to stand with you. Whenever you call, we will be by your side,' she concluded.

Watch the whole video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ratna Pathak Shah (@ratnapathak.s)

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