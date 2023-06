IMAGE: Sanju Samson with Shane Bond and Brian Lara. Photograph: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Sanju Samson had a day to remember

as he met batting legend Brian Lara and pace great Shane Bond.'Surely in some Great company!!' Samson captioned his Instagram post.Samson will hope to take some inspiration from the two greats and produce splendid performances during India's ODI series in West Indies next month.