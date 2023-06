IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with daughter Samaira. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit Sharma is spending some quality time with his family as he makes most of the break from cricket.

Rohit looked relaxed as daughter Samaira and he passed time checking out fish in a lake.



It is not clear where Rohit is holidaying with his family, after he took a break after the World Test Championship final and hectic IPL 2023.