IMAGE: Rinku Singh with Shreyas Iyer. Photograph: Rinku Singh/Instagram

It was a Kolkata Knight Riders reunion when Rinku Singh and Shreyas Iyer caught up at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

While Iyer continues to work on his rehabiliation following a severe back injury which forced him to miss IPL 2023, Rinku will get a chance to work on his batting.



Following his splendid performances with the bat for KKR, Rinku is likely to be picked in India's T20 team for the tour of the West Indies next month.



'Men in black', Rinku captioned the Instagram post.