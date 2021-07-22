News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant returns to Team India

Pant returns to Team India

By Rediff Cricket
July 22, 2021 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

Rishabh Pant has returned to the Indian squad in England after recovering from COVID-19.

Pant tested positive for the coronavirus on July 8 and was isolated from his team-mates while being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

The 23 year old completed his mandatory isolation period of 10 days as per UK guidelines and returned to the team on Thursday.

'Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted.

'He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests,' BCCI had said in a statement.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...
PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI
Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI
How Scindia has emerged as a stronger leader in BJP
How Scindia has emerged as a stronger leader in BJP
Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar, security upped
Farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar, security upped
Tokyo Games: Indian shooters get just 20 mins practice
Tokyo Games: Indian shooters get just 20 mins practice
Sugarcane dues top Rs 21,000 cr in 2020-21 season
Sugarcane dues top Rs 21,000 cr in 2020-21 season

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

When Team India cheered for Team India

When Team India cheered for Team India

No strict bio-bubble for England-India Tests, says ECB

No strict bio-bubble for England-India Tests, says ECB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances