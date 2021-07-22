Pant returns to Team India

July 22, 2021 09:26 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Rishabh Pant has returned to the Indian squad in England after recovering from COVID-19.

Pant tested positive for the coronavirus on July 8 and was isolated from his team-mates while being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

The 23 year old completed his mandatory isolation period of 10 days as per UK guidelines and returned to the team on Thursday.

'Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia,' BCCI tweeted.

'He will be able to join the squad in Durham after returning two negative RT-PCR tests,' BCCI had said in a statement.