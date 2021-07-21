News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Team India cheered for Team India

When Team India cheered for Team India

By Rediff Cricket
July 21, 2021 09:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian players in Durham watch the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

It was perhaps the first time in India's cricketing history that two Indian teams played simultaneously in different parts of the world.

While the Shikhar Dhawan-led India took on Sri Lanka in the second One-Day International in Colombo on Tuesday, the Test squad was engaged in a warm-up game in Durham ahead of their five-Test series against England.

Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were rested for the three-day match as they were not fully fit, with Rohit Sharma leading the visitors.

The Indian players in Durham were glued to the action as their compatriots registered a thrilling win in Colombo to seal the three-match ODI series 2-0.

The unlikely personality of fast bowler Deepak Chahar helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with a gutsy, unbeaten, 69 off 82 balls to script a three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

'From dressing room, dining room and on the bus, not a moment of this memorable win was missed,' the BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

'Great win by the boys. From a tough situation to pull it off was an amazing effort. Great to watch. Well done DC and Surya. Tremendous knocks under pressure,' Kohli tweeted.

'That was some performance by team India,' Rohit agreed. 'Solid grit shown right through.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up tie; Rohit, Pujara fail
PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up tie; Rohit, Pujara fail
A Match of Many Records
A Match of Many Records
Time for Kohli to hit RESET button
Time for Kohli to hit RESET button
Uttam's Take: Oxygen Crisis Didn't Kill
Uttam's Take: Oxygen Crisis Didn't Kill
Power of two: When twins excelled on Olympic stage
Power of two: When twins excelled on Olympic stage
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Can Lalu still change Bihar's power dynamics?
Japan win softball opener as Games 'of hope' begin
Japan win softball opener as Games 'of hope' begin

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

PIX: Chahar's batting heroics steer India past SL

PIX: Chahar's batting heroics steer India past SL

How Dravid gave Chahar the 'belief' to perform

How Dravid gave Chahar the 'belief' to perform

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances