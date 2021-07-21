Injured Gill returns home after being ruled out of England Tests

July 21, 2021 21:10 IST

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was ruled out of the upcoming five-Test series against England because of injury. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

India's young opener Shubman Gill returned home on Wednesday after being ruled out of the upcoming five-match Test series against England because of injury.

Gill suffered a shin injury, which ruled him out for eight weeks.



With the opener unable to take part in the England Test series starting next month, he has returned home.

Gill posted a picture on Instagram of his family welcoming him home with a cake.



His withdrawal means that Mayank Agarwal is set to open the batting with Rohit Sharma.



Gill failed to live up to expectations in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand with scores of 28 and eight in the two innings.