News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » COVID-19 hits Team India in England

COVID-19 hits Team India in England

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: July 15, 2021 08:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'One of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently.'

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Virat Kohli-led Team India received a jolt just days before the start of the team's warm-up games in England as one player from the 23-man squad has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The players had undergone RT-PCR tests on July 10 and July 14. The positive report has come from the samples taken on July 10. The results for the July 14 tests are yet to be received.

As per the Cricbuzz report, the player, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and will not travel with the team to Durham for the three-day warm-up game.

The news comes in the wake of BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent warning the players about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

 

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to 'avoid' crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championship semi-final and final in London.

The player was seen at public gatherings recently during the three-week break after the World Test Championship final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Yashpal was a 200 percent man'
'Yashpal was a 200 percent man'
Is Leander dating Kim Sharma?
Is Leander dating Kim Sharma?
ICC changes points system for second edition of WTC
ICC changes points system for second edition of WTC
Tax queries: Of debt MFs and loss on gifted shares
Tax queries: Of debt MFs and loss on gifted shares
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal's Journey to 20 Slams
Djokovic, Federer, Nadal's Journey to 20 Slams
How Insolvency Process is being Gamed
How Insolvency Process is being Gamed
When was the only time cricket was played at Olympics?
When was the only time cricket was played at Olympics?

Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics

More like this

Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul for Surrey

Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul for Surrey

The one important thing for Dhawan as captain...

The one important thing for Dhawan as captain...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances