COVID-19 hits Team India in England

Last updated on: July 15, 2021 08:46 IST

'One of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently.'

Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The Virat Kohli-led Team India received a jolt just days before the start of the team's warm-up games in England as one player from the 23-man squad has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

The players had undergone RT-PCR tests on July 10 and July 14. The positive report has come from the samples taken on July 10. The results for the July 14 tests are yet to be received.

As per the Cricbuzz report, the player, who has tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and will not travel with the team to Durham for the three-day warm-up game.

The news comes in the wake of BCCI Secretary Jay Amit Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent warning the players about the rising cases of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom.

"Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

Shah, in his letter, told the players to 'avoid' crowded places as the Covishield vaccine only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus.

Shah's letter had specifically stated that players should avoid going to Wimbledon and the Euro Championship semi-final and final in London.

The player was seen at public gatherings recently during the three-week break after the World Test Championship final.