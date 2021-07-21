PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...

July 21, 2021 21:30 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets. Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli batted in the nets on the sidelines of the warm-up match against Select County XI in Durham on Wednesday.

Kohli sat out of the three-day practice match because of a stiff back, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane also missed the game because of 'mild swelling around his left upper hamstring'.





Not the one to spend his time sitting idle, Kohli opted to work on his batting in the nets to prepare for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting on August 4.

And he seems to have enjoyed his time in the nets.



"When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram.