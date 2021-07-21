News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...

PIX: Kohli just loves to bat...

By Rediff Cricket
July 21, 2021 21:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli bats in the nets. Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

India captain Virat Kohli batted in the nets on the sidelines of the warm-up match against Select County XI in Durham on Wednesday.

 

Kohli sat out of the three-day practice match because of a stiff back, while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane also missed the game because of 'mild swelling around his left upper hamstring'.

Virat Kohli

Not the one to spend his time sitting idle, Kohli opted to work on his batting in the nets to prepare for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting on August 4.

And he seems to have enjoyed his time in the nets.

"When you absolutely love what you do, everything just flows," Kohli captioned his post on Instagram.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
When Team India cheered for Team India
When Team India cheered for Team India
PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up tie; Rohit, Pujara fail
PIX: Rahul hits ton in warm-up tie; Rohit, Pujara fail
Avesh, Washington play for 'Select County' in warm-up
Avesh, Washington play for 'Select County' in warm-up
Farmers to hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar
Farmers to hold 'Kisan Parliament' at Jantar Mantar
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests
CAA, NRC will not harm Indian Muslims: RSS chief
CAA, NRC will not harm Indian Muslims: RSS chief
India to parade small contingent for Olympics opening
India to parade small contingent for Olympics opening

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI

Dravid delivers inspiring speech after winning 2nd ODI

Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests

Gill returns home after being ruled out of Eng Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances