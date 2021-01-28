News
QUICK! Pant needs your advice...

By Rediff Cricket
January 28, 2021 14:18 IST
Rishabh Pant's tweet

 

Coaxed by his folks, Rishabh Pant is ready to go house hunting, but is unsure where he wants to buy his new crib.

So the Delhi Dasher decided to take his troubles to his Twitter followers to seek clarity.

'Jabse Australia se aaya hoon gharwale peeche pade hain ki naya ghar le lo ab. Gurgaon sahi rahega? Aur koi option hai toh batao,' the 23 year old, who must be among the nation's wealthiest in his age slot, asked his followers.

Hyderabad, Greater Noida and Mumbai were suggested. Comic Saloni Gaur's advice brought out the guffaws, if not a solution for Rishabh's household query.

'Only salah my middle class mind can give you is ki agar ghar Delhi-NCR me le rahe ho to metro station ke paas hi lena!,' Saloni advised Rishabh.

Rishabh, who is originally from Roorkee, is no wiser, so if you have any real estate gyaan on where the young man should settle down, please let him know in the message board below:

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

