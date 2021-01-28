Rahane shakes a leg with Aarya

Last updated on: January 28, 2021 07:52 IST

IMAGE: Radhika Dhopavkar with daughter Aarya and husband Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a triumph in Australia this nation's cricket fans will never forget. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Dhopavkar

As he undergoes one more round of quarantine and life in the bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England, India Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane is making most of the time he has with his family.

Radhika Dhopavkar shared a video in which her husband can be seen shaking a leg with their daughter Aarya during the first day of their six-day isolation period at a hotel in Chennai.

'My entertainment in quarantine #Day1,' Radhika captioned the video.

Mumbaikars Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur arrived in Chennai on Tuesday, January 26, ahead of their four Test series against England, starting on February 5.

India Captain Virat Kohli, Head Coach Ravi Shastri and the English cricket captain arrived in Chennai on Wednesday, January 27.