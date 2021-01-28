All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot

Source:

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar tied the knot with Vaishali Visweswaran in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sunrisiers Hyderabad/Instagram

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar married Vaishali Visweswaran on Wednesday -- a day after his 30th birthday in Chennai.

"Sending our best wishes to @vijay_41 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life," tweeted Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Shankar had got engaged to Vaishali, a part time teacher, in August last year.



Shankar made his international debut in a T20 International in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 ODI World Cup in the UK.



The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for this year's IPL.