News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot

All-rounder Vijay Shankar ties the knot

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 28, 2021 00:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vijay Shankar tied the knot with Vaishali Visweswaran in Chennai on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sunrisiers Hyderabad/Instagram

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar married Vaishali Visweswaran on Wednesday -- a day after his 30th birthday in Chennai.

 

"Sending our best wishes to @vijay_41 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life," tweeted Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shankar had got engaged to Vaishali, a part time teacher, in August last year.

Shankar made his international debut in a T20 International in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 ODI World Cup in the UK.

The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for this year's IPL.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
'Siraj's biggest strength is his own confidence'
'Siraj's biggest strength is his own confidence'
'India will be a difficult team to beat'
'India will be a difficult team to beat'
'Look Out! Here comes the Spider-Pant'
'Look Out! Here comes the Spider-Pant'
BJP planted Deep Sidhu to create chaos: AAP
BJP planted Deep Sidhu to create chaos: AAP
NIA probes killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu
NIA probes killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Sandhu
Kohli, Shastri, England players land in Chennai
Kohli, Shastri, England players land in Chennai
Sentiment in real estate turns optimistic in Oct-Dec
Sentiment in real estate turns optimistic in Oct-Dec

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...

The difference between Rahane and Kohli's captaincy...

Ganguly to undergo stenting on Thursday: hospital

Ganguly to undergo stenting on Thursday: hospital

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use